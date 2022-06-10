Community mourns after LGBTQ standout advocate dies by suicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita is mourning the dat of Rexy Que, a member of the LGBTQ community who died by suicide earlier this month, which also happens to be Pride Month.

Pastor Jackie Carter of Wichita’s Table of Hope Church said being who you are can be difficult in today’s world.

“Our trans folks are 14 percent more likely to have suicidal ideation than anyone else, anyone who identifies by the alphabet are 4-5% more likely, throw youth in there and it increases,” Carter said.

And suicide is a significant problem.

“We can cut those numbers in half by simply addressing people by the pronouns they want. That’s all we have to do. We don’t have to understand it, we don’t have to accept it, we just have to address people the way they want to be addressed,” Carter said.

The pastor said Que was a change agent smart, intelligent and loving. The “why” still stands when it comes to their death.

“If we had those answers, every time someone committed suicide, it would be so much easier for friends and family,” Carter said.

Carter said Que’s death is a huge loss as they were a fierce advocate in the community. She said Que was also a great musician, and honest.

And while Carter said desired answers may never come, there needs to be more mental health resources, saying though now gone, Que left something priceless to others.

“And you helped me become who I am, and Rexy did that for more people,” Carter said.

A celebration of life for Rexy Que is set for 1 p.m. June 18 at Table of Hope Church.

