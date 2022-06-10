Dry, warm weekend on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms are long gone and it will be a while before rain chances come back to Kansas. A mild morning in the 50s and 60s will warm-up into the near normal lower to middle 80s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend will be even warmer as we climb into the lower 90s on Saturday and into the middle 90s on Sunday. It may feel a degree or two higher when you factor in the humidity.

Next week looks hot. Highs in the middle to upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday will feel like 100-105 degrees with the humidity. A weak cold front on Wednesday may bring a few storms and limited cooling to Kansas, but expect the heat to quickly re-build late in the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-20. High:91.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 96. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 76. High: 98. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 77. High: 96. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Wed: Low 72. High: 87. Increasing clouds, breezy; evening storm chance.

Thu: Low: 68. High: 90. Partly cloudy.

