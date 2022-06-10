Heating up for the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The stormy weather pattern comes to an end for now as the heat takes over and skies remain fairly sunny in the coming days. Although it may not be record heat, much of the region will be above normal by several degrees.

Look for mostly clear skies into Saturday morning with lows in the 60s. A south breeze is on the way for the afternoon with highs in the 90s, and maybe even upper 90s out across western Kansas.

Sunday should be hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s for central and eastern Kansas, but some 100s are on the way for the west. Winds will remain fairly light with skies sunny.

Next week will mainly be hot, but a cold front will approach Tuesday/Wednesday. It should bring a slight chance for a few storms, and highs will cool down by several degrees. Much of Kansas could see highs near 90 for the middle of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15.

Sun: High: 96 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 97 Low: 75 Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 76 Mostly sunny; windy.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 74 Becoming partly cloudy; a few evening storms. Breezy.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 73 Sunny.

