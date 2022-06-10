Advertisement

Alleged dealer charged in connection with deadly fentanyl overdose

Hutchinson police arrested Dustin M. Bright, 30, in connection with a fentanyl overdose that...
Hutchinson police arrested Dustin M. Bright, 30, in connection with a fentanyl overdose that led to someone's death.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested a 30-year-old man in relation to a recent fentanyl overdose that resulted in death.

The Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations Division arrested Dustin M. Bright of Hutchinson, for distribution of a controlled substance causing death and arranging the sale of a controlled substance using a communication device. Following his arrest, Bright was formally charged by the Reno County District Attorney’s Office.

If you have information regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics you can contact Crimestoppers of Reno County at 800-222-TIPS, your local law enforcement agency, or use your P3Tips App on your smartphone.

