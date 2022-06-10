North Junction to close for most of the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A weekend closure is planned on southbound I-235 at the North Junction as crews install bridge beams over traffic lanes.

The closures begin at 7 p.m. Friday and are scheduled to end by 6 p.m. Sunday. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto southbound I-235 to Broadway, then to northbound I-235 to southbound I-135.

The work is part of Phase 2A of the Kansas Department of Transportation Gold Project. The project includes replacement of the southbound I-135 ramp to southbound I-235 and replacement of an I-235 bridge over railroad tracks west of the North Junction.

Additional work includes replacement of the northbound I-135 loop ramp to southbound I-235 with a two-lane flyover ramp and extension of the acceleration lane on the westbound K-254 ramp to southbound I-135.

