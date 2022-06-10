Advertisement

Race Wichita police legally in 2nd ‘Beat the Heat’ event

Drivers with a need for speed have an opportunity to come and race Wichita police officers...
Drivers with a need for speed have an opportunity to come and race Wichita police officers legally in the second "Beat the Heat" event.(Wichita Police Department/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers with a need for speed are invited out to the Kansas International Dragway Friday night for “Beat the Heat.”

In its second year, the event, presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing gives drivers the chance to race members of the Wichita Police Department.

The dragway is located at 7800 W. 61st Street N. in Maize. Racers pay $20 to participate and need a tech card. Spectators pay an $8 entry free and kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. The gates open at 6 p.m.

