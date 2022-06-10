Ramp from westbound U.S. 50 to southbound I-135 to close at Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The ramp from westbound U.S. 50 to southbound I-135 at Newton is expected to close at 7 a.m. Monday, June 13, and reopen at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17.

The closure is part of a continuing ramp-pavement patching project on I-135 ramps at First Street and Broadway in Newton and on U.S. 50/I-135 interchanges on the south and north sides of Newton.

The Kansas Department of Transportation project is expected to end around late July. Only one ramp will be closed at a time. A single lane closure may be needed on sections of I-135 and U.S. 50. Motorists will be directed to drive at a reduced speed.

KDOT will continue to provide updates on when each ramp will close as the project progresses.

