Salina thief takes $30,000 worth of copper wiring

Site of theft in Salina.
Site of theft in Salina.(Salina Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are looking for at least one suspect in the theft of more than $30,000 worth of copper wiring.

On Thursday, officers received a report of a burglary at 300 E. Ash St., the former Western Star Mill grain elevator. The victim reported at least one unknown suspect entering the building and taking a substantial amount of copper wiring.

Salina Police ask that if you have any information about the incident or the identification of a suspect, call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS, or the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

You can also make an online tip here. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

