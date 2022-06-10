Advertisement

San Antonio murder suspect arrested in Sedgwick County

San Antonio Crime Stoppers identified Vernon Dixon as the suspect in a March 31 deadly shooting...
San Antonio Crime Stoppers identified Vernon Dixon as the suspect in a March 31 deadly shooting and Sedgwick County Jail records show he was arrested in Kansas.(San Antonio Crime Stoppers)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Information from a Crime Stoppers report in San Antonio and booking information from the Sedgwick County Jail, including matching case numbers, confirms a man’s arrest in Sedgwick County in connection with a deadly shooting in San Antonio.

Sedgwick County Jail booking records list 55-year-old Vernon King Dixon as a fugitive from justice in a case out of Texas. The San Antonio Crime Stoppers report said on March 31, the suspect shot a man following a disturbance at an apartment complex and fled that scene with a family member.

“The victim ran after being shot and collapsed nearby,” the Crime Stoppers report said.

The injured man later died at the hospital.

San Antonio station KENS 5 identified the man killed as 19-year-old Avante Boyce, the son of a well-known minister and community advocate in San Antonio.

