School safety at top of mind for district leaders as senator touts ‘Safe Schools Act’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Safety and security are top of mind for school leaders including Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman.

“Every school superintendent and school system administrators are revisiting their crisis plans, making sure they’re updated, revisiting safety in our schools and safety measures such as secured entry,” Couchman said.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall and California Congressman Mike Garcia this week introduced the “Safe Schools Act,” legislation to allow COVID relief money for schools to use to increase security measures. That money is known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which are federal dollars that help schools address the impact of COVID-19.

“There’s still significant dollars out there and we want to give more flexibility to the school system so they can harden their schools and make them more safe and secure,” Marshall said.

He said here’s currently $1.25 billion allocated to Kansas schools, with 20 percent of that money used so far. There are three rounds of ESSER funds for schools to utilize. In Buhler, the district has spent most of its first two runds of ESSER funds.

“We haven’t pulled it al down to spend it, but it’s been allocated,” Couchman said. “So, everybody’s pretty much had ESSER 1, ESSER 2 budgets approved,” Couchman said.

She said any flexibility with federal dollars is always welcomed.

“Anytime you can open up money to schools to keep our students and our staff safe is always going to be supported,” Couchman said.

On its website, Wichita Public Schools broke down its ESSER funding, including about $75 million in ESSER II allocation and nearly $170 million allocated for ESSER III.

Considering usage of leftover funding for school safety upgrades, it’s now it’s up to Congress to see if the Safe Schools Act will move further in the process.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.