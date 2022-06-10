Advertisement

Vacant Park City hotel gets revamped into new school

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hotel along I-135 in Park City will now serve a new purpose. The Life Prep Academy announced they are building a second location.

The hotel closed during the pandemic. However, in December 2021, Wichita’s life prep academy and word of life church purchased the vacant hotel. What once was a closed Best Western in North Park City will now be the private school’s second location for grades pre-school through 12 grade.

Life Prep’s president, Rob Rotola, says they’re happy to give children and parents more education options.

“Over $10 million a project will be spent here to serve the community and give kids a great opportunity to get a good education,” said Rotola

He says it’s been amazing to watch the school grow over the years. With this new project, the school can increase access to education and help accommodate more students.

Rotola said, “when covid happened, many parents re-thought where their kids were going to school. A few hundred kids were added to our building. We could not fit the capacity anymore at our current location, so we purchased this hotel and are renovating and adding a gym and a sports complex.”

They have already started knocking down walls and tearing out what the hotel left behind. With a new location for more students at the school, Rotola says he’s excited to be able to give the opportunity to attend a prep school at an affordable price to more of Wichita’s youth.

“The school will be able to sit hundreds of children, and more administrators and teachers will be added. We will also have more elementary classrooms. Then the WSU tech program in the high school. Everything is exciting right now, and I’m looking forward to the future here at this new building,” said Rotola.

