Vehicle strikes man wrangling horses in Butler County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOUGLASS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man died Thursday evening while trying to clear horses from the road.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy was dispatched to the report of horses in the roadway on SW 210th Street in the area of SW Hopkins Switch Rd in rural Douglass.

While the deputy was on the way, Butler County 911 started calling potential horse owners in the area. They were unsuccessful in locating the owners but one of the people contacted by dispatch also started calling local horse owners in the vicinity and contacted John Sanford, 61, of rural Douglass. Sanford and his wife came to the scene and found that the horses did not belong to them but Sanford began helping to remove the horses from the road.

A vehicle traveling west on SW 210th Street struck Sandford as he was trying to move the horses. He died at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates that bright lighting from another vehicle parked on the side of the road, facing east, may have contributed to the deadly accident.

