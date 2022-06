WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re headed out to GoCreate! That’s because the Make 48 competition will be in full swing this weekend! Eight teams will have 48 hours to invent a prototype, create a sales pitch, make a promo video -- the works! The winning team will win $2,000 and advance to Nationals in 2023. Check out more at www.make48.com/wichita.

