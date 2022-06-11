Advertisement

75th Annual Tony Awards includes strong connections to Music Theatre Wichita

The Tonys mark the first full Broadway season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and includes several local connections.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Preparations are underway for the 75th Annual Tony Awards happening this weekend. It marks the first full Broadway season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and includes several local connections. This year, at least 19 people involved in Tony-nominated shows come from Music Theatre Wichita.

Every summer, Music Theatre Wichita produces Broadway-scale shows at Century II. That was interrupted the last two years due to the pandemic. The 2020 season was canceled and last year, a split season included several shows at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover. This year, they’re back at the Century II Concert Hall. Coming up is the award-winning “42nd Street,” set to run June 15-19. You can see the full schedule for MTW’s 2022 season here: https://mtwichita.org/shows_tickets/current_season/overview.

On Broadway, MTW Artistic Director Brian Marcum performed in the Tony-Award-winning revival of “42nd Street.” In Wichita, he said MTW staff takes pride in what they’re able to produce at Century II.

“We’re very proud of the fact that we can build all of our sets and our costumes and rehearse everything in this building, in this town,” Marcum said. “It doesn’t happen like that anywhere else, especially in Kansas. Not many other theatres in the country are able to have the resources and the place in which we do all these things.”

The 75th Annual Tony Awards is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, aired on KWCH 12 and Paramount Plus.

