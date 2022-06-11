Advertisement

Hot again Sunday

Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more hot weather is on the way Sunday with a few isolated storms possible over western Kansas.

It will be a warm start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s. High humidity will put the heat index above 105 degrees for much of the state.

A few thunderstorms will develop over western Kansas Sunday evening with activity pushing eastward early into the night. The overall risk of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

The intense heat will continue for the start of the week with highs ranging from 100 to 105 degrees on Monday. After Monday, highs will remain in the 90s for the rest of the week.

Isolated storm chances could return to northern Kansas Tuesday night, then again across south central and northern Kansas Wednesday night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 73

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 77

Mon: High: 100 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 96 Low: 77 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 75 Mostly sunny and windy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

