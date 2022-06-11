Hot weekend- dangerous heat indices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for summer-heat and humidity this weekend.

Plenty of sunshine expected today and Sunday with highs in the 90s to around 102 each afternoon. Heat indices (apparent temperature when factoring in the humidity) ranging from 102 to 108 across Kansas will produce dangerous conditions for those outdoors and exposed to the heat for prolonged periods of time. A few storms tonight across eastern Kansas, however most of the storms should diminish after midnight. Severe weather will be most likely across far eastern Kansas from Kansas City to Pittsburg.

Partly cloudy later tonight with muggy weather statewide. Lows in the 60s and 70s. More hot weather expected Sunday and Monday with dangerous heat and high heat indices. A chance of strong to severe storms Sunday evening across far western Kansas. Dry weather will persist for most through Monday with a chance of storms returning to the west on Tuesday night and central and eastern Kansas by Wednesday as a cold moves into the area. Highs in the low 90s mid-week, returning to the mid and upper 90s by next weekend and continuing through Father’s Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 94. Heat Index near 105

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-15. High: 100. Heat Index near 106

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20.

Mon: High: 100 Low: 79 Sunny and breezy- hot- dangerous heat indices.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 78 Mostly sunny; windy.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 74 Becoming partly cloudy; a few evening storms. Breezy.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 73 Sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 72 Sunny.

