Increasing gas prices impact wheat farmer’s harvest

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Rising gas prices are impacting more than just cars on the road. Combines will soon be in fields across Kansas for their year’s wheat harvest.

John Kerschen has been a farmer his entire life in Garden Plain. He says this year’s wheat harvest will be more costly than ever. He’ll begin cutting wheat in less than a week and knows fuel prices will impact his profit this season.

Kerschen says, “if you have a 25% increase overall, that’s easy to budget. But when something goes up 300%, and your pricing only goes up 100%, you will not make money at that.”

He says if farmers don’t factor in increasing prices, their profit will be impacted. Harvesting usually lasts around two weeks, and Kershen says that his combines cost $900 to run a day.

Kerschen says growing and harvesting wheat is a 9-month process, so you can’t always predict factors like increasing gas prices.

Kerschen says, “it’s the numbers game, so you just have to figure out how to make it work.”

He wants people to realize when it affects farmers. It also affects consumers who buy the final product.

“It starts with us, but it just adds to that cost. What happens out here will affect the consumer. Fuel costs are going and will affect transportation. It will then go to the bakery. So wheat products cost will probably increase,” said Kerschen.

Kerschen says he hopes gas prices will eventually decrease for planting this fall.

