Low-income families bearing brunt of inflation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With gas prices pushing in the wrong direction for another month, the added expense is taking a toll on many families. A more expensive price tag is diminishing the purchasing power of low-income families.

It may feel like there’s no relief as we continue to face higher prices on most items, including necessities like gas and food. Year over year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 8.6% last month, the highest mark in more than 40 years.

Energy prices, including gasoline, are a main reason behind that. It’s a difficult reality many families are struggling live with.

“Just on gas, I’m spending close to $100 a week, and heck, I’m not spending that much on groceries,” said Tracey Castle, among in the Wichita area feeling the economic strain.

More money relinquished to the pump, or the grocery store checkout is also putting pressure on consumers like Debbi Wallace.

“The high gas prices are killing us,” Wallace said. “I mean, I used to fill my car for like $25 and yesterday, it was $68. That, that hurts.”

It’s not making it any easier to figure out finances.

“It’s a real struggle especially when you’re on social security.”

While the pain is near universal, it’s not evenly distributed. Information released by Bank of America shows how purchasing gas is making up a larger portion of people’s spending. Of credit card and debit card purchases, gasoline made up about 8% of weekly household spending at the end of May, up from 6.5 percent in February.

But for families making less than $50,000 per year, gas made up 9.5% of weekly spending, up about 2% since February. That has more people turning for help.

“We’re receiving around 100 calls and that’s just in this location alone and just on the main line,” said Salvation Army Southcentral Area Command Director of Social Services Jami Scott. “That doesn’t include the calls that are coming into our other two core centers.”

The Salvation Army in Wichita says clients they’re serving have greater needs. Meeting those needs incudes using the organization’s pantries for food and bus passes for transportation.

“It could be that they’re having difficulty getting to and from work,” Scott said.

Scott said if you need to reach out, call. You can reach the Salvation Army in Wichita at 316-263-2769.

“Call us. (We) don’t know if we’ll be able to help, but we’re going to try. And if we can’t, we’re going to try to find someone who can help you,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.