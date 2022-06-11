Advertisement

Veteran Kansas pilot battling cancer experiences unforgettable glider flight near Yoder

Kansas pilot Bill Linn took an unforgettable flight in a glider Friday, June 10, near Yoder.
Kansas pilot Bill Linn took an unforgettable flight in a glider Friday, June 10, near Yoder.
By Joe Baker
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YODER, Kan. (KWCH) - A central Kansas man took the ride of his life Friday, an unforgettable moment that could be his last flight. The Kansas Soaring Association is hosting the 2022 Standard and 20-Meter Multi-Seat National Glider Competition at the Sunflower Glider Port near Yoder through next Thursday, June 16. But Friday brought a nice surprise for 76-year-old Bill Linn, a veteran pilot who has type-3 lung cancer.

The national glider competition near Yoder lasts 10 days, but on Friday, something special was in the air, a bucket-list experience for Linn. The flight was his first ride in a glider in nearly four decades.

“it was wonderful, absolutely wonderful,” Linn said.

Douglas Dutton, the chief two pilot for the glider competition in Yoder said flying in a glider is an experience unlike any other.

“Its a blast. You get up there and circle with the birds,” he said. “It’s quiet, it’s peaceful, it’s smooth. You find yourself with no motor going up.”

Dutton, a close friend to Linn, said he stopped to see him a few weeks ago and could tell Linn was “very melancholy.”

“He would love a chance to go fly in a glider one more time,” Dutton said.

If Friday’s flight was Linn’s last, he said he’s thankful for all the good times flying brought him through the decades.

“If this was my last flight, thank you dear Lord for getting me closer to you, cause every time I go up, I’m shaking his hand, saying hello and thanking him for this wonderful gift He has given me,” Linn said.

