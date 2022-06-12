Crash in NW Kansas kills 22-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a man died in a crash early Saturday morning in Norton County.

KHP says 22-year-old Dustin Norris of Logan was driving westbound on K9 west of Logan. The vehicle traveled into the north ditch, hit a field drive, flew into the air, rolled, and came and stopped on its top in the ditch. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the KHP, Norris was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.