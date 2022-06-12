Marysville residents react to tornado ripping through their town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -“The wind just took off, like crazy, it was nuts,” said one Marysville resident.

“I saw a lot of wind, a lot of rain, a lot of water and a lot of stuff just flying everywhere,” said Marc Duvall, resident of Marysville.

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday night, a tornado touched down on Marysville, ripping its way into town, leaving residents with just minutes to prepare.

“We were sitting there and watching the news on Channel 13 and they said storm sirens started going off here in town. They said there was a tornado that was here that was spotted north of Marysville and east of I-77 coming down, they said we have about ten minutes in Marysville before it got here,” said councilman Kevin throm.

Before they knew it, it was the quickest ten minutes.

“Ten minutes later, they were pretty close to it and the rain started coming and the wind was driving and you just couldn’t see it, it was a total whiteout outside,” he said.

“All the streets were blocked, trees were everywhere, stuff was flying around and the electricity went off and it was just crazy,” said Duvall.

The tornado did leave damage to things that can be replaced, and for the things that can’t be replaced, no injuries have been reported.

“We come out afterwards and a lot of damage around town trees down, roofs open, blew the side of the Pepsi building right here downtown out. Got a couple buildings here in downtown that took the roofs of them and wrapped thema cross the streets on other buildings, quite a bit of devastation up here,” said Throm.

