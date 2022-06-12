New Miss Kansas crowned

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Miss Kansas was crowned in Pratt tonight. Ayanna Hensley has been crowned the 82 Miss Kansas in front of a crowd at Pratt Community College.

The 21-year-old is a recent graduate of Fort Hays State University. 22 contestants from across Kansas competed in the competition’s interview, talent, and on-stage questions portion.

Hensley says, ”I’ll never have enough words and gratefulness and appreciation for what’s to come. I speak for the children, especially those at risk, and if I can do this coming from where I came from, they can do anything their hearts desire. I’m going to be real, I’m not going to be rehearsed, I’m not going to be perfect, and I think that’s what society needs to see, as well as the kids that look up to me, and I look up to as well.”

Our own Michael Schwanke was the emcee for the event. Five judges helped select this year’s winner. Hensley will now compete at the Miss America competition and represent the sunflower state later this year.

