Advertisement

New Miss Kansas crowned

A new Miss Kansas was crowned in Pratt Saturday night.
A new Miss Kansas was crowned in Pratt Saturday night.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Miss Kansas was crowned in Pratt tonight. Ayanna Hensley has been crowned the 82 Miss Kansas in front of a crowd at Pratt Community College.

The 21-year-old is a recent graduate of Fort Hays State University. 22 contestants from across Kansas competed in the competition’s interview, talent, and on-stage questions portion.

Hensley says, ”I’ll never have enough words and gratefulness and appreciation for what’s to come. I speak for the children, especially those at risk, and if I can do this coming from where I came from, they can do anything their hearts desire. I’m going to be real, I’m not going to be rehearsed, I’m not going to be perfect, and I think that’s what society needs to see, as well as the kids that look up to me, and I look up to as well.”

Our own Michael Schwanke was the emcee for the event. Five judges helped select this year’s winner. Hensley will now compete at the Miss America competition and represent the sunflower state later this year.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita community mourns the death of Rexy Que, described as a fierce LGBTQ advocate.
Community mourns after leader, LGBTQ advocate dies by suicide
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Police lights
Vehicle hits, kills man wrangling horses in Butler County
Best Western turned school starts construction
Vacant Park City hotel getting revamped into new school
Hutchinson police arrested Dustin M. Bright, 30, in connection with a fentanyl overdose that...
Alleged dealer charged in connection with deadly fentanyl overdose

Latest News

League 42 joins the major league's Playball Weekend
Wind Surge provide ‘big league’ experience for League 42
League 42 joins the major league's Play Ball Weekend
League 42 joins the major league's Playball Weekend
A March for our lives rally was held in wichita.
Wichitans hold ‘March for Our Lives’ gun control rally
March for our lives
Wichita March for Our Lives Rally