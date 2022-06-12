No heat relief in sight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hot weather is here to stay with summer-like humidity making matters worse.

A heat advisory starting at 1 PM covers most of Kansas. Heat indices from 105 to 110 could result in dangerous medical conditions- like heat illness and heat stroke, if you’re exposed to the heat for prolonged periods of time. Actual temperatures this afternoon will range from 95 to 105, under mostly sunny skies. The only relief may be a few passing storms later today across far western Kansas. Storms will develop around 4 PM and move into NW-Kansas between 5-7 PM, with the potential of producing severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threat with these storms. Expect storms to quickly diminish around midnight.

Another hot and humid day on Monday with most seeing temperatures near or over 100 and heat indices similar to Sunday. The difference between Sunday and Monday, will be associated with the wind. Windy Monday- gusts as high as 35-45 mph. A cold front will push closer to Kansas Monday night and Tuesday and may trigger a few showers and storms. This front will likely stall out and provide a trigger for storm initiation on Wednesday. The additional cloud cover may shave a few degrees off the heat wave, however temperatures will remain above normal in the low-mid 90s. Dry weather will persist Thursday through Father’s Day weekend with temperatures slowly climbing back into the middle and upper 90s. No “real” heat relief in the forecast over the next 7-10 days, for that matter through the end of June.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Heat Advisory 1pm-8pm***

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 99 (Heat Index: 107)

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 77

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 100

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 15-20. Low: 77

Tue: High: 96 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 75 Mostly sunny and windy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.