Tornado touches down north of Marysville; police ask public to avoid downtown

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Numerous reports of damage in Marysville have come in following a tornado in Marshall Co. Saturday evening.

A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles north of Marysville just before 6:00 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

WIBW viewers have submitted photos that show debris scattered downtown, a damaged traffic light and part of a building collapsed on a sheriff’s vehicle.

Marysville’s chief of police is urging the public to avoid downtown while crews work to clean up damage.

“We’re asking everyone to avoid the area, the downtown area for now while we try to get things cleaned up,” Chief Matt Simpson said on Facebook Live. “We know that everybody will want to come out and look, but please give our first responders time to look and time to get things cleaned up.”

Chief Simpson added anyone with photos of damage is asked to send them to the Marysville police department.

Several city phone lines are down, but Simpson said 911 is up for residents who need assistance.

“Know that city crews and first responders will be working throughout the evening,” Simpson said.

Here are some more damage pictures from Marysville, KS a short while ago. Be aware that more strong storms are heading south from Nebraska and are about to cross into Kansas. Posted by Tornado Tech on Saturday, June 11, 2022

Marysville Kansas got hit hard we're riding home from the storm we're we are all right we took shelter at a gas station and Waterville Kansas Posted by David Lantz on Saturday, June 11, 2022

