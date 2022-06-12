Advertisement

Tornado touches down north of Marysville; police ask public to avoid downtown

A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles...
A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles north of town Saturday evening.(Damon (submitted))
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Numerous reports of damage in Marysville have come in following a tornado in Marshall Co. Saturday evening.

A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles north of Marysville just before 6:00 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

WIBW viewers have submitted photos that show debris scattered downtown, a damaged traffic light and part of a building collapsed on a sheriff’s vehicle.

Marysville’s chief of police is urging the public to avoid downtown while crews work to clean up damage.

“We’re asking everyone to avoid the area, the downtown area for now while we try to get things cleaned up,” Chief Matt Simpson said on Facebook Live. “We know that everybody will want to come out and look, but please give our first responders time to look and time to get things cleaned up.”

Chief Simpson added anyone with photos of damage is asked to send them to the Marysville police department.

Several city phone lines are down, but Simpson said 911 is up for residents who need assistance.

“Know that city crews and first responders will be working throughout the evening,” Simpson said.

Follow the latest weather updates with WIBW’s weather team online and on Facebook.

Here are some more damage pictures from Marysville, KS a short while ago. Be aware that more strong storms are heading south from Nebraska and are about to cross into Kansas.

Posted by Tornado Tech on Saturday, June 11, 2022

Marysville Kansas got hit hard we're riding home from the storm we're we are all right we took shelter at a gas station and Waterville Kansas

Posted by David Lantz on Saturday, June 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita community mourns the death of Rexy Que, described as a fierce LGBTQ advocate.
Community mourns after leader, LGBTQ advocate dies by suicide
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Police lights
Vehicle hits, kills man wrangling horses in Butler County
Best Western turned school starts construction
Vacant Park City hotel getting revamped into new school
Hutchinson police arrested Dustin M. Bright, 30, in connection with a fentanyl overdose that...
Alleged dealer charged in connection with deadly fentanyl overdose

Latest News

March for our lives
Wichita March for Our Lives Rally
KWCH Car Crash generic
Crash in NW Kansas kills 22-year-old
Kansas pilot Bill Linn took an unforgettable flight in a glider Friday, June 10, near Yoder.
Veteran Kansas pilot battling cancer experiences unforgettable glider flight near Yoder
Wheat farmers impacted by high gas prices.
Sedgwick County farmer discusses fuel-price impact on wheat harvest