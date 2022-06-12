Weather Alert: Extreme heat Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that extreme heat is on the way Monday with highs likely to climb above 100 degrees statewide.

It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs will range from 100 to 105 degrees. The humidity will not be as high as it was on Sunday, but it could still allow the heat index to climb above 105 degrees during the afternoon.

Southwest winds will be gusty throughout the day statewide. Gusts over 30 mph are likely at times.

Hot weather will continue for the entire week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s all the way through next weekend.

The hot weather pattern will keep most areas dry, but a few isolated storms will be possible over far northern Kansas Tuesday night. A few more storms will be possible Wednesday night from central through northeast Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE/SW 10-20. Low: 78

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 101

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 77

Tue: High: 96 Sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 75 Mostly sunny and breezy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 71 Sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 70 Sunny.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 70 Sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.