Wichitans hold ‘March for Our Lives’ gun control rally

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita had its own March for Our Lives rally.

The organization supports gun control legislation, and this nationwide march comes after multiple mass shootings across the country. Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore was at the rally and discussed what it means to the local community.

“We all have to come together, and if we’re going to stand against violence, we must get past those. Past anger. Past the violence. Let it go, take a deep breath, and be that example for young people,” said Interim Chief Moore. “Be that example for our community members to show we will be supportive. It’s just going to take time, and we must be patient with each other.”

The March for Our Lives organization says more than 450 gun-safety marches are planned in at least 45 states and around the world today.

