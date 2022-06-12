Wind Surge provide ‘big league’ experience for League 42

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This weekend is Major League Baseball’s “Play Ball Weekend.” Many teams across the MLB and the minor leagues were out in their communities trying to inspire the next generation of ballplayers and the Wind Surge was no exception.

The Wind Surge’s grounds crew, promotions team, and ‘Surge Squad’ were out at this weekend’s League 42 games to do their part of MLB’s Play Ball Weekend.

Wind Surge Director of Fan Experience Bob Moullette said the nationwide event called on teams to help their communities’ youth get excited about baseball.

“Essentially, they would like us to go into our communities, give back, do some things or take over,” Moullette said. “We decided to team up with League 42 and take over their showcase game at 4 p.m.”

The wind surge decided that there’s no better way to give back than to give these kids a big-league experience.

“We’re going to try to replicate as much of a Wind Surge fan experience that we can,” Moullette said. “Really, we’re trying to make these kids feel like it’s a big-league game.”

Moullette said the idea to team up with League 42 has been brewing since they started thinking about Play Ball weekend. And he’s glad the inaugural game finally came to fruition.

“I think Bob Lutz and his team have done a great job and we wanted to team up with them so bad on this,” he said. “We’re just thankful that they wanted to have us out here.”

League 42 Founder Bob Lutz said that he is grateful for the Wind Surge’s desire to help provide the players with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It will be something they remember for the rest of their lives,” Lutz said. “We’re thrilled that the wind surge is so supportive of us.”

