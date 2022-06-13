Andover’s tornado recovery committee meets for the first time

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tornado recovery is well underway in Andover and Butler and Sedgwick Counties. Many individuals and organizations are continuing to clean up, work through insurance claims, and begin case management. The long-term recovery committee met for the first last Wednesday.

The long-term recovery committee will be responsible for strengthening disaster relief/recovery coordination between the City of Andover and Butler and Sedgwick Counties by sharing information, simplifying resident access to resources, and resolving cases with unmet needs. The United Way of the Plains, the fiscal agent for the Disaster Relief Fund, has received more than $760,000 in actual donations from 1,538 donors to date.

“We are confident that this is not the final total that will be collected for the fund,” said Angie Prather, Vice President of Marketing and Chief Community Engagement Officer for the United Way of the Plains. “This is a long-term recovery process and so we appreciate the fact that we are still being contacted by individual donors, companies, and organizations who continue to fundraise for those impacted by the April 29 tornados.”

Case management will be ongoing for several months. As of now, 200 names have been submitted to the United Way of the Plains. United Way of the Plains sent out a letter to those affected by the tornado a few weeks ago letting them know if their name is on the list. If you or someone you know still needs assistance and has not reached out to United Way, you can do so by calling 2-1-1.

The City of Andover continues to work through the insurance claim process and continues to assess total damages to City-owned facilities. While much of Central Park in Andover has been picked up, there is still damage to work through and cleanup to be done. The Lodge in Central Park, which served as a public meeting facility, has been totaled.

Currently, there are no additional volunteer workdays planned. Moving forward, if needs arise, the City of Andover will promote through social media at facebook.com/CityofAndoverKS. Financial donations are still being accepted and 100 percent of the proceeds go to disaster relief efforts. Donations can be made through unitedwayplains.org

