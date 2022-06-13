Conversation surrounds locks as safety remains top priority for Wichita schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas brought up new discussions on school safety across the country. In Kansas’ largest district, Wichita school administrators this summer continue to emphasize safety as a top priority.

From cameras to a system for having visitors buzz in and implementing background checks over the years, Wichita Public Schools has improved how people enter its buildings.

“Safety is always a top priority. In lieu of recent events, that’s always on the forefront of our minds, so we think about how we can even be better at safety,” said Pleasant Valley Elementary School Randall Harding.

This summer, locks are a topic of conversation for administrators in the Wichita school district.

Every classroom in Wichita Public Schools can be locked and a teacher can choose t keep their classroom door locked throughout the day, but the special locks being talked about are teacher locks that were replaced during the 2018 school year. More than half of the district building classrooms have the special teacher locks, including at Pleasant Valley Elementary School.

“They are very important. It gives the teacher the opportunity to make the decision to lock their door without having to go out, and now they can lock it from inside their classroom without ever having to go out in the hallway. So, it’s much safer for teachers to lock their rooms,” Harding said.

In 2018, Wichita Public Schools received a grant to fund the locks for al elementary school classrooms, as well as classrooms at three K-8 schools, Gordon Parks Academy, Horace Mann Dual Language Magnet School and Christa McAuliffe Academy.

“Now, as we continue to to look, again, things get better. We see technology that’s getting better. We are applying for grant funding and we’re looking for opportunities to improve those door locks,” said Wichita Public Schools Safety and Environmental Services Division Director Terri Moses.

District leaders in Wichita say they’re constantly evaluating safety and security, as well as ways to fund those measures

“We are constantly evolving in terms of safety and how we provide safety to our students and our staff,” Moses said. “One of the things we know is that it has to be two-pronged. It has to be on the person level as well as the bricks-and-mortar level.”

