FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews are on the scene of a wildfire in Finney County, according to the Scott County Emergency Management.

Scott County Fire units are responding to a mutual aid request to help fight the fire which is located in northern Finney County.

3:30pm - Scott County Fire units are responding to a mutual aid request on a fire in northern Finney County. Posted by Scott County, Kansas - Department of Emergency Management on Monday, June 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.