Dangerous heat to start the week

Early-week heat index.
Early-week heat index.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a hot weekend in the 90s, the week ahead looks even hotter as highs climb into the triple digits today. The humidity will not be as high as it was over the weekend, but the heat index will still climb to 105 degrees or higher.

A strong and gusty wind from the south will offer some cooling today and tomorrow, but outdoor activities should be limited during the peak heating of the day. And if you must be outside between noon and 4 pm, make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

A weak cold front moving across Kansas on Wednesday will bring limited cooling and a few storms to the state, but on the other side of the front temperatures quickly climb back into the 90s and triple digits into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 101.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 96.

Wed: Low 75. High: 95. Mostly sunny, breezy; evening storm chance.

Thu: Low: 72. High: 96. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 71. High: 97. Sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 73. High: 94. Sunny and humid.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 93. Sunny and humid.

