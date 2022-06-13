Advertisement

FDA approves first set of treatment for alopecia

The FDA approved a treatment for Alopecia (Eli Lilly and Company).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration approved its first treatment for alopecia.

Officials say “Olumiant” blocks an enzyme that leads to inflammation caused by severe alopecia areata.

This inflammation can trigger the body to attack its own hair follicles causing the hair to fall out in clumps, which leads to patchy baldness.

The FDA says about 300,000 people in the U.S. suffer from the autoimmune disorder.

Eli Lilly conducted two trials to receive federal approval.

In both trials, people who received the treatment maintained more of their hair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Kansas 2022
New Miss Kansas 2022 crowned in Pratt
Storm damage in Manhattan near Bluemont Ave.
Severe weather causes widespread damage in Manhattan
KWCH Car Crash generic
Crash in NW Kansas kills 22-year-old
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles...
Tornado hits Marysville; no injuries reported

Latest News

Rina Huynh, 20, pleaded no contest on April 4, 2022, in the 2020 shooting death of her...
Wichita woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for boyfriend’s death
Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Document details severity of cats’ injuries in animal torture case
People relax in the sand and make a sandcastle at Loyola Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood...
Excessive heat rolls east, bakes much of central, eastern US
Riverfest sales exceed expectations
Riverfest sales exceed expectations
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill...
HHS secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID-19 again