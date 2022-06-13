Hot weather is here to stay for many

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Still plenty of hot weather coming up for Kansas in the coming days even though a cold front will move into parts of the state for Tuesday and Wednesday. The biggest temperature change will be felt in northwest Kansas, while the rest of the state continues under very hot weather.

An evening shower may develop in northwest Kansas, but chances are slim. Much of the state will have some passing clouds and lows falling into the 60s and 70s. Gusty winds will continue and Tuesday will be another windy day for most of the state. Gusts will be above 30 mph and highs are expected to be well into the 90s for southwest and central Kansas. Farther north, temperatures will drop a bit.

Scattered storms in northern Kansas become a possibility Tuesday evening, but late in the night, they will move into Nebraska.

Wednesday won’t be quite as hot, but highs will still be in the 90s for most of the area. Scattered storm chances will shift to south central and eastern Kansas.

Look for more sunny and hot weather toward the end of the week and into Father’s Day weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, and windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 75.

Wed: High: 95 Late day clouds with an evening storm or two. Breezy.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 73 Sunny.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 73 Sunny.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 74 Sunny.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 73 Sunny.

