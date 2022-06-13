Advertisement

Man arrested for criminal threat at Ellis pool

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Ellis, Kansas, man has been arrested for making criminal threats at the Ellis Municipal Pool Saturday.

According to the Ellis Police Department, they responded to a call from a pool employee who said that a man, later identified as 59-year-old Robert Allen Brack, was making racially charged statements toward others at the pool.

When Brack was asked to leave, he threatened to grab a firearm and harm those at the pool. Officers located Brack on foot near the outside of the pool. Brack then tried to flee the scene.

Shortly after that, he was found and detained. After officers spoke with those at the pool, they found probable cause to arrest Brack on suspicion of Criminal Threat, Disorderly Conduct, and Felony Interference with Law Enforcement.

