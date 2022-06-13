Man arrested for making threats at Ellis pool

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis Police Department responded this weekend to a man making racially charged statements and threats at the Ellis Municipal Pool in the 300 block of Taylor Street.

Hays Communications received a call from a pool employee who reported that a man, later identified as Robert Allen Brack, 59, of Ellis was at the pool making racially charged statements towards other pool patrons. When Brack was asked to leave, he stated that he was going to retrieve a firearm and harm pool patrons.

Officers located Brack, on foot, in the area of the 400 block of Taylor. Upon seeing law enforcement, Brack attempted to flee. Brack was stopped and detained, and further investigation of the threat was initiated. Upon speaking with patrons of the pool, probable cause was developed and Brack was arrested on suspicion of Criminal Threat, Disorderly Conduct, and Felony Interference with Law Enforcement.

