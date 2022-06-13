Advertisement

Man arrested for making threats at Ellis pool

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis Police Department responded this weekend to a man making racially charged statements and threats at the Ellis Municipal Pool in the 300 block of Taylor Street.

Hays Communications received a call from a pool employee who reported that a man, later identified as Robert Allen Brack, 59, of Ellis was at the pool making racially charged statements towards other pool patrons. When Brack was asked to leave, he stated that he was going to retrieve a firearm and harm pool patrons.

Officers located Brack, on foot, in the area of the 400 block of Taylor. Upon seeing law enforcement, Brack attempted to flee. Brack was stopped and detained, and further investigation of the threat was initiated. Upon speaking with patrons of the pool, probable cause was developed and Brack was arrested on suspicion of Criminal Threat, Disorderly Conduct, and Felony Interference with Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Miss Kansas was crowned in Pratt Saturday night.
New Miss Kansas crowned
Storm damage in Manhattan near Bluemont Ave.
Severe weather causes widespread damage in Manhattan
KWCH Car Crash generic
Crash in NW Kansas kills 22-year-old
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles...
Tornado hits Marysville; no injuries reported

Latest News

Mulvane house fire.
Mulvane home a total loss after morning fire
How to keep your pet safe in hot weather
How to keep your pet safe in hot weather
Animal safety in the summer.
How to keep your pet safe in hot temperatures
A chihuahua and a husky were taken Friday afternoon.
Wichita police seek help in finding dog theft