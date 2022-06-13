Mulvane home a total loss after morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews responded early Monday to a house fire in Mulvane.

The fire began shortly after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Pioneer and Centennial. The occupants of the home were able to get out, and no injuries were reported. The home, however, was a total loss, according to fire crews.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.