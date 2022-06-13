Advertisement

Mulvane home a total loss after morning fire

Mulvane house fire.
Mulvane house fire.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews responded early Monday to a house fire in Mulvane.

The fire began shortly after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Pioneer and Centennial. The occupants of the home were able to get out, and no injuries were reported. The home, however, was a total loss, according to fire crews.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

