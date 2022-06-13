Teen critically wounded in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a teen severely injured.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Harry and Doreen shortly before 1 p.m. for the shooting. They found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the teen was shot at a home on south Shiloh, less than two miles away. A silver SUV then brought the teen from Shiloh to Harry and Doreen.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

