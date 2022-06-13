Advertisement

Week of June 13: Job of the Day

By Lily Wu and KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers are featuring jobs in the transportation industry.

MONDAY: Local Delivery Driver non-CDL | Star Lumber & Supply | Wichita | Wage range starts at $19.00 per hour and goes up based on type of CDL. | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11984496 | Qualifications: •Delivery of Building Materials. •Flatbed delivery of building materials. •Knowledge of DOT. •Moffett truck mounted forklift or similar. •Knowledge of Wichita Metro area. •Flexibility and willingness to operate Semi. •Holds a Cat 1 interstate license. •2 plus years CDL experience. •80,000# combination vehicle experience. | Star Lumber & Supply has six additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: OTR CDL Driver | Hamilton Trucking Company | Wichita | Starting company drivers are paid up to $0.50 per mile plus paid benefits and Owner Operators are paid 91% line haul and 100% FSC. | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12051951 | Qualifications: •1-year tractor-trailer experience within the last 3 years. •Minimum 23 years of age. •No DUIs, Careless or Reckless driving within the last 5 years. •No more than 1 preventable accident within the last 3 years. | Hamilton Trucking Company has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Sales Route Driver | Hiland Dairy | Wichita | $845 a week | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12043198 | Qualifications: •B CDL. •Good Driving record. •Strong Sales background. •Customer Service skills. •Must be a leader and able to work independently. | Hiland Dairy has three additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Local Delivery Driver non-CDL | Mill Creek Lumber of Kansas | Wichita | $16 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12033416 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or GED. •A safe driving and work record. •Physical ability to lift 106 lb. items several times daily. •Work in excess of ten (10) hours per day and five (5) days per week as required. | Millcreek Lumber of Kansas has two additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

FRIDAY: Operator #1 | Proseal Inc. | El Dorado | $19-$28.50 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11969149 | Qualifications: •Must have at least a Class B CDL. •Tanker and DOT Physical. •Self-motivated. •Mechanical and welding abilities preferred. •Minimal travel.| Proseal Inc. has four additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

