Where’s Shane? Checking out the tiki bar at Chicken N Pickle

The heat is on! But the Chicken-N-Pickle Tiki Bar is the perfect place to cool off. That's where you'll find Shane this morning.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s hot outside! If you’re thinking it’s a good time to hit a tiki bar, then we’re checking out a spot that could help you beat the heat.

On Monday, Shane was out at Chicken ‘N Pickle taking a peek at their Tiki Shack!

There’s limbo, drinks, and even some workout classes!

You can find more details on the Tiki Shack at chickennpickle.com/wichita/tiki-shack.

