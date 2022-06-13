Where’s Shane? Checking out the tiki bar at Chicken N Pickle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s hot outside! If you’re thinking it’s a good time to hit a tiki bar, then we’re checking out a spot that could help you beat the heat.

On Monday, Shane was out at Chicken ‘N Pickle taking a peek at their Tiki Shack!

There’s limbo, drinks, and even some workout classes!

You can find more details on the Tiki Shack at chickennpickle.com/wichita/tiki-shack.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.