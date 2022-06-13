Advertisement

Wichita police seek help in finding dog theft

A chihuahua and a husky were taken Friday afternoon.
A chihuahua and a husky were taken Friday afternoon.(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for help identifying a woman who took a black Chihuahua and a 3-month-old Husky.

WPD says the woman was last seen Friday afternoon driving what’s believed to be a blue Kia Sorento near 13th and Waco, where she took the animals.

If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316 267-2111.

