Wichita police seek help in finding dog theft

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for help identifying a woman who took a black Chihuahua and a 3-month-old Husky.

WPD says the woman was last seen Friday afternoon driving what’s believed to be a blue Kia Sorento near 13th and Waco, where she took the animals.

If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316 267-2111.

Wichita, we need your help in identifying the women in the video who is seen driving the blue SUV. The women walked to the front of a business near 13th/ Waco; took a Chihuahua and a Husky. Both pets are pictured below. Call Crime Stoppers 316 267-2111. Case number 22C521536 pic.twitter.com/3OX9Bk9E5C — Officer Paul Cruz (@officerpaulcruz) June 12, 2022

