Wichita woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for boyfriend’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman will spend more than ten years in prison for her boyfriend’s death.

On Friday, a judge sentenced 20-year-old Rina Huynh to 123 months in prison.

In 2020, police said Huynh, her boyfriend, 22-year-old Amare Holt and a 17-year-old girl were at Huynh’s home in the 1500 block of South Battin when Huynh and Holt began arguing. Investigators said that during the argument, Nguyen pulled out a handgun and fired at Holt as he was walking out the front door, striking him multiple times.

Huynh faces 36 months (3 years) of post release and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $8,999.63.

