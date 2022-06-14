Barely noticeable temperature drop today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be hot with highs in the middle 90s, but it won’t be as toasty as the triple digits most of the state had to endure yesterday.

Like Monday, a strong and gusty wind from the south will offer some cooling today, but outdoor activities should be limited between noon and 4 p.m. And if you must be outside, make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

A weak cold front moving across Kansas on Wednesday will bring additional, limited cooling and a few storms to the state. Most areas will stay dry, but communities (especially along and east of I-135) that do see a storm may also see some small hail and gusty wind.

Expect both temperatures and humidity to climb into the weekend. In fact, we may be looking at highs in the 90s (or higher) through the end of June! Along with the heat, the forecast is also storm-free for quite some time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 96.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy; few late-day storms. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Thu: Low: 72. High: 96. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 71. High: 97. Sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 73. High: 95. Sunny and humid.

Sun: Low: 72. High: 94. Sunny and humid.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 96. Sunny and hot.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.