Advertisement

Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.(MGN)
By Jaclyn Harold and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – A child in Georgia died while playing hide-and-seek with his family Friday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

WCTV reports Captain Tim Watkins said the boy, between the age of 8 and 10, was found trapped between the washing machine and dryer.

The sheriff’s office said it’s believed the boy was trying to hide behind the appliances when he got stuck.

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5 to 10 minutes and began performing CPR.

Watkins said the child was briefly responsive when emergency responders arrived but then became unresponsive again.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said they believe the child died from positional asphyxiation since there was no trauma to his body when he was found.

There are no charges being brought against the family members at this time, but an official autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Judge David Dahl sentenced Rina Huynh to 123 months in prison with 36...
Wichita woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for boyfriend’s death
Police are investigating a shooting near Harry and Doreen in east Wichita that left one person...
Teen critically wounded in SE Wichita shooting
Miss Kansas 2022
New Miss Kansas 2022 crowned in Pratt
Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Document details severity of cats’ injuries in animal torture case
Wichita Fire Department
Wichita fire supervisor suspended over inappropriate sweater

Latest News

Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Flooding pummels Yellowstone region, leaves many stranded
The lawsuit is the second challenge to the 15-week abortion ban enacted earlier this year by...
Synagogue challenges Florida abortion law over religion
A young boy fishes from a jetty, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. More than 100...
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
QuikTrip closed at Murdock and Broadway on Tuesday. Jump Start says it will reopen the...
Jump Start to takeover recently closed QuikTrip at Murdock & Broadway