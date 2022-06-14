Family of boy taken from Rose Hill school speaks out about continued concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last month, police said a woman who had her parental rights taken away by the court, posed as a social worker to kidnap her biological son from the Rose Hill school district’s daycare at an elementary school. The kidnapping led to an Amber Alert that ended after several hours with the boy found safe in Oklahoma and his non-custodial parents taken into custody.

Since then, the Rose Hill school board has had two meetings over school safety protocols, the second of which was Monday night.

Five-year-old Brixton Sisk’s aunt and legal guarding, Katy Sisk, spoke at Monday’s board meeting, expressing that she does not feel the district has done enough to prevent situations like her nephew’s from happening again.

The board did acknowledge the incident and let Brixton Sisk’s family members share their thoughts on what should be done next.

“I would like t know what is being discussed and done for new and improved safety equipment, along with new policies and procedures for staff, students and parents,” Katy Sisk said. “I would like to see better parents and community involvement in our district. We need more transparency and two-way communication from the school and school board.”

Katy Sisk’s mother also addressed the board, frustrated that there wasn’t more in place to protect Brixton.

“This should have never happened, and my daughter should not have to be going though everything she’s going through to get information about what’s gonna be done to help make this better,” she said.

Katy Sisk said she’s made requests including for keypads for visitors to sign in and playground gates to be locked.

Over the last two weeks, the Rose Hill school board did approve her requests for stricter safety rules, but at Monday night’s meeting, did not make any new motions relating to protocol. She said more needs done to make sure another child doesn’t have to go through what Brixton did.

“I’ve requested pick up and drop off to be reorganized. And that’s all they’ve done, and I don’t feel like we’re taking this as seriously as we should right now,” she said.

