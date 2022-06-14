Advertisement

Family of boy taken from Rose Hill school speaks out about continued concerns

Elementary school in Rose Hill, Kansas
Elementary school in Rose Hill, Kansas(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last month, police said a woman who had her parental rights taken away by the court, posed as a social worker to kidnap her biological son from the Rose Hill school district’s daycare at an elementary school. The kidnapping led to an Amber Alert that ended after several hours with the boy found safe in Oklahoma and his non-custodial parents taken into custody.

Since then, the Rose Hill school board has had two meetings over school safety protocols, the second of which was Monday night.

Five-year-old Brixton Sisk’s aunt and legal guarding, Katy Sisk, spoke at Monday’s board meeting, expressing that she does not feel the district has done enough to prevent situations like her nephew’s from happening again.

The board did acknowledge the incident and let Brixton Sisk’s family members share their thoughts on what should be done next.

“I would like t know what is being discussed and done for new and improved safety equipment, along with new policies and procedures for staff, students and parents,” Katy Sisk said. “I would like to see better parents and community involvement in our district. We need more transparency and two-way communication from the school and school board.”

Katy Sisk’s mother also addressed the board, frustrated that there wasn’t more in place to protect Brixton.

“This should have never happened, and my daughter should not have to be going though everything she’s going through to get information about what’s gonna be done to help make this better,” she said.

Katy Sisk said she’s made requests including for keypads for visitors to sign in and playground gates to be locked.

Over the last two weeks, the Rose Hill school board did approve her requests for stricter safety rules, but at Monday night’s meeting, did not make any new motions relating to protocol. She said more needs done to make sure another child doesn’t have to go through what Brixton did.

“I’ve requested pick up and drop off to be reorganized. And that’s all they’ve done, and I don’t feel like we’re taking this as seriously as we should right now,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Kansas 2022
New Miss Kansas 2022 crowned in Pratt
Storm damage in Manhattan near Bluemont Ave.
Severe weather causes widespread damage in Manhattan
KWCH Car Crash generic
Crash in NW Kansas kills 22-year-old
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles...
Tornado hits Marysville; no injuries reported

Latest News

Untamed Athletes
Untamed Athletes receives Helping Hand for mentoring program
Lennox Air Conditioner
Repairing, replacing air conditioners coming at higher cost as summer draws near
Safety sign
Conversation surrounds locks as safety remains top priority for Wichita schools
Family members file lawsuit in death of Cedric Lofton
Family members file lawsuit in death of Cedric Lofton