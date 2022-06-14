Gov. Kelly honors Kansas veterans at columbarium wall dedication in Winfield

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Winfield on Flag Day to commemorate the expansion of the columbarium wall at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery.

Since the cemetery was dedicated in 2004, the columbarium wall has been a popular choice for internment and it was starting to run out of space. On Tuesday, a special dedication and ribbon cutting were held as the cemetery moves forward with expanding the space.

“Our veterans mean everything they’re why our country is still here we still have our democracy, we still have our freedoms, we have every responsibility to honor them during life and after life,” said Gov. Laura Kelly.

The new wall plaza will provide an additional 1,280 spaces to serve as a final resting place for veterans. The original columbarium walls contain 800 niches.

Governor Laura Kelly honors military veterans at Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield Columbarium Wall Dedication. (Office of the Kansas Governor)

