Advertisement

Gov. Kelly honors Kansas veterans at columbarium wall dedication in Winfield

Governor Laura Kelly honors military veterans at Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield...
Governor Laura Kelly honors military veterans at Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield Columbarium Wall Dedication.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Winfield on Flag Day to commemorate the expansion of the columbarium wall at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery.

Since the cemetery was dedicated in 2004, the columbarium wall has been a popular choice for internment and it was starting to run out of space. On Tuesday, a special dedication and ribbon cutting were held as the cemetery moves forward with expanding the space.

“Our veterans mean everything they’re why our country is still here we still have our democracy, we still have our freedoms, we have every responsibility to honor them during life and after life,” said Gov. Laura Kelly.

The new wall plaza will provide an additional 1,280 spaces to serve as a final resting place for veterans. The original columbarium walls contain 800 niches.

Governor Laura Kelly honors military veterans at Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield...
Governor Laura Kelly honors military veterans at Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield Columbarium Wall Dedication.(Office of the Kansas Governor)

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Judge David Dahl sentenced Rina Huynh to 123 months in prison with 36...
Wichita woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for boyfriend’s death
Police are investigating a shooting near Harry and Doreen in east Wichita that left one person...
Teen critically wounded in SE Wichita shooting
Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Document details severity of cats’ injuries in animal torture case
Miss Kansas 2022
New Miss Kansas 2022 crowned in Pratt
Wichita Fire Department
Wichita fire supervisor suspended over inappropriate sweater

Latest News

Oklahoma City police arrested Maison Des Champs, aka the "Pro-Life Spiderman," after he climbed...
Man arrested after climbing 50-story building in Oklahoma City
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Friday Preliminary Winners
Friday Preliminary Winners
Thursday Preliminary Winners
Thursday Preliminary Winners