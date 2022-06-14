Haysville man arrested in 2021 fatal crash that followed hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Haysville man was arrested in an October 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed 26-year-old Anastasia Rooney of Derby.

Leroy Vandegrift, 59, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on charges of unintentional second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop at an accident. The latter charge stems from police saying Vandegrift left a different crash before driving into Rooney’s vehicle head-on.

Rooney was pronounced dead at the scene after a Chevy Silverado struck her Buick Encore head-on last October 18. The suspected driver of the Silverado, Vandegrift, initially fled the scene of a collision with a Volkswagen Bug at 2000 E. 63rd St. South, driving westbound on 63rd.

While fleeing, the Silverado driver lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the eastbound lanes of 63rd and collided with Rooney’s car head on.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.