Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials.
The hearing had been set for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said that it had been postponed. It did not give a reason or a new date for the hearing.
The next hearing is to take place on Thursday.
