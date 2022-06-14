Advertisement

Jump Start to takeover recently closed QuikTrip at Murdock & Broadway

QuikTrip closed at Murdock and Broadway on Tuesday. Jump Start says it will reopen the convenience store on June 15, 2022.
QuikTrip closed at Murdock and Broadway on Tuesday. Jump Start says it will reopen the convenience store on June 15, 2022.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jump Start announced Tuesday that it will reopen inside the recently closed QuikTrip located at Murdock and Broadway on June 15. Reports are that the QT closed Tuesday at noon.

In a release, Jump Start Marketing and Corporate Development Director Kristin Ghere said its new location will include state-of-the art touch screen pumps, 93-Octane or Flex Fuel fuels and a $1 fountain drink and coffee bar. Ghere said the store will also maintain the current food service offerings while introducing other popular items.

“When my wife and I sought out to build the company six years ago, we saw an opportunity to be the only locally owned convenience store chain in the Wichita area. We take pride in being local and bringing quality products and services to the areas we serve. The new Broadway location supports a broad scope of our community. As a new neighbor we have been working with various community partners in the area.” said Phil Near, Owner and President of Jump Start Stores, Inc.

The company said its corporate team has been communicating with city council members, the Wichita Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team, Comcare, and are working closely with the Union Rescue Mission to best serve the diverse population in the downtown area.

“We look forward to the opportunity to make an impact,” said Near.

