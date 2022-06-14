WATCH: Man arrested after climbing 50-story building in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is in police custody after climbing the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

Maison Des Champs, also known as the “pro-life Spiderman,” climbed the tower to raise awareness for anti-abortion rights.

He now faces trespassing charges.

A drone followed the Maison Des Champs’ journey to the top, and the drone operated was arrested.

