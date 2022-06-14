WATCH: Man arrested after climbing 50-story building in Oklahoma City
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is in police custody after climbing the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.
Maison Des Champs, also known as the “pro-life Spiderman,” climbed the tower to raise awareness for anti-abortion rights.
He now faces trespassing charges.
A drone followed the Maison Des Champs’ journey to the top, and the drone operated was arrested.
