Mother, boyfriend missing after abandoning children on camping trip, deputies say

Authorities are searching for Courtney Taylor and her boyfriend Eric Elrod after three children...
Authorities are searching for Courtney Taylor and her boyfriend Eric Elrod after three children were found abandoned.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a situation where a couple left behind three children during a recent camping trip.

WHNS reports the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Courtney Taylor and her boyfriend, Eric Elrod, who were last seen leaving Cemetery Island on Lake Hartwell on Monday, where her three children were abandoned.

Deputies said around 3:45 p.m., three children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old were found stranded on the island by a passing boater.

The children told authorities they were camping with their mother and her boyfriend when the two reportedly left the children on the island to get water but never returned.

Deputies said they do not believe Taylor is in danger, but they have been unable to contact her. Elrod is wanted on a charge of distributing methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office reports the child abandonment case remains under investigation and urged anyone with further information to contact 864-260-4405 regarding case number 2022-08094.

